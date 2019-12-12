Driver critically injured in Hwy. 50 crash

The driver of a vehicle that crossed the centre line of Highway 50 and collided with a heavy truck near Montebello, Que., Thursday morning was critically injured.

Sûreté du Québec officers from Papineau, Que., were called to the collision in Fassett, Que., at about 6:10 a.m.

The truck driver was also taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The highway was closed, but was open again by about 7:40 a.m., said the SQ in a news release.

There was also a diesel spill, which police said the province's environment ministry has been informed about.

Police said there could still be delays in the area.