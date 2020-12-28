Man killed in head-on crash with propane tanker

A 38-year-old man is dead after colliding with a propane tanker truck on Highway 50 Monday morning, leaving debris scattered across the road.

The head-on crash occurred around 9 a.m., approximately two kilometres east of the junction with Highway 344, which connects Grenville, Que, to Hawkesbury, Ont.

The Lachute, Que., man died instantly, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 1:30 p.m., a section of the highway between Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., and Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., was still closed to traffic.

Police say their investigation continues.