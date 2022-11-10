Driver charged with murder for 2019 crash in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Saint-Polycarpe, Que., more than three years after a fatal crash between Gatineau and Montreal, alleging he killed another driver on purpose.

The head-on collision happened around 1 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019 on Highway 50 in the municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que.

According to the SQ at that time, the driver of a truck left his lane and collided with an oncoming RV.

Both drivers were rushed to hospital with major injuries, police said. The driver of the RV, a 50-year-old man from the Montreal suburb of Mirabel, was pronounced dead later that day.

First responders stand near an RV involved in the crash. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday, the SQ said in a French news release the driver that survived was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with second-degree murder.

Police allege he made a manoeuvre that led to the other driver's death.