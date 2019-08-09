4 people taken to hospital after collision on Highway 50
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 50 in Gatineau.
1 person critically injured in crash
One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 50 in Gatineau.
Police were called about 5 p.m. about the crash, which happened near Boulevard de la Gappe.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, a vehicle travelling east veered off course, crossed the centre median and collided with a westbound vehicle.
There were four people in the westbound vehicle, who were all taken to hospital, one of whom has life-threatening injuries.
The highway remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.