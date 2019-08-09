4 people taken to hospital after collision on Highway 50

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 50 in Gatineau.

Police were called about 5 p.m. about the crash, which happened near Boulevard de la Gappe.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, a vehicle travelling east veered off course, crossed the centre median and collided with a westbound vehicle.

There were four people in the westbound vehicle, who were all taken to hospital, one of whom has life-threatening injuries.

The highway remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.