Motorcyclists warn of dangers of Highway 50 fence plan

While they're happy steps are being taken to reduce head-on collisions on currently undivided sections of Highway 50 in western Quebec, motorcyclists say the CAQ's plans are particularly dangerous for them.

Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe, the cabinet representative for the Outaouais, responded to criticism of the highway's design earlier this week by saying the government wants to install high-tension cable fences next year.

Bertrand Gahel, author of French-language books on motorcycles, told Radio-Canada that cable fences are worse than solid barriers if a motorcyclist falls into them because their limbs or head can get caught in the gaps.

"As soon as there are openings in a barrier, it's dangerous," he said in French, adding that European countries more consistently take motorcyclist safety into consideration when designing roads.

The president of the Fédération québécoise des motocyclistes agrees, saying France has changed many cable fences for solid ones because of this.

Sylvain Bergeron said he would have liked it if he or other motorcyclists had been consulted about the plans, which still have to be approved by the province's transportation ministry — in part because these fences aren't set up anywhere in the province.

An example of a high-tension cable fence along a roadway. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

He said the best solution would be to widen the entire road between Gatineau and the Montreal area, but setting up a fence is effective for other vehicles and better than nothing.

Lacombe said Tuesday the official fence announcement would happen soon and the government would shortly be putting out tenders for the construction.

The province is still working on plans for the rest of the highway and so far there is no budget or timetable.