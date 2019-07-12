Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 50

A 25-year-old man is dead following a collision on Highway 50 near Thurso, Que., Friday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec said the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Buckingham and Thurso.

An eastbound vehicle, driven by the young man, crossed the centre line and ran into a tractor-trailer, police said.

No one else was injured, police said.

Police and transportation officials help direct traffic around a serious crash on Highway 50 near Thurso, Que., on June 12, 2019. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

The highway was expected to reopen around 4 p.m.

Five people were also injured, two seriously, in another crash further west on Highway 50 near L'Ange Gardien, Que., at around 11 p.m. Thursday.