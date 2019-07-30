Relatives of latest crash victims want changes to Highway 50

Relatives of people who were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 50 early Sunday morning say the road urgently needs safety improvements.

Stéphanie Lalonde and her husband Sébastien Clément remain in hospital from the crash in eastern Gatineau that also injured three others.

Natacha Monette, Lalonde's sister, said both had to undergo hours of surgery from their injuries and Clément remains sedated for pain.

"I thought my brother wasn't going to survive. The vehicle was in pieces," said Clément's sister Valérie Lafond.

The highway runs to the Montreal area and is not divided past the Masson-Angers exit.

The collision happened between Masson-Angers and Buckingham at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, forcing it to be closed for hours. (CBC)

The crash was the third serious crash on the western Quebec road in July.

On July 11, five people were injured in a serious crash and on July 12, a 25-year-old man was killed.

Monette said it's only sheer luck that more people haven't been killed and she wants the government to do more to prevent greater tragedies, echoing calls from local politicians and previous relatives of crash victims.

Rachelle Clément, Sébastien's mother, said there have been far too many collisions there and nothing has been done.

"Add a lane, put up a wall, do something," she said.

Rachelle Clément's son remains sedated after this weekend's horrific head-on crash. (Radio-Canada)

Marie-Chantal Baguia, a spokesperson for the Quebec Ministry of Transportation, said there is a "dedicated team" on the issue, but they don't have a specific timeline for improvements.

She said it's important to do all the necessary planning work to get the job done right.