Strangers help save 2 from fiery Highway 50 crash

Strangers helped two people escape vehicles on fire after a crash on Highway 50 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., on Friday.

Serge Delangie and Sylvie Mainville were heading from their western Quebec home to the Montreal area with their daughter for a ringette tournament.

At about 10 a.m., a driver in the opposite direction lost control of his vehicle about 80 kilometres east of Gatineau.

Three vehicles collided and two caught fire.

Without taking time to think, Delangie and Mainville said they jumped out to check on the occupants, starting with a man and a boy in one of the cars.

"[Sylvie] got out, she went to see if there were any wounded. She saw that the little guy was hurt. The father was already out of the car," Delangie told Radio-Canada in a French interview.

"[The father] was in shock, so I [helped] the kid," said Mainville, also speaking in French.

The child was restrained by an airbag and his seatbelt.

We managed to get him out of there … two minutes later, the [vehicle] was burning. - Serge Delangie

Once he was out, Delangie and another traveller who stopped to help rescued the lone man in the second vehicle.

"We managed to get him out of there [and] we laid him on the shoulder. Two minutes later, the [vehicle] was burning," said Delangie.

The three crash victims were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Delangie and Mainville said they are still shaken by the crash, but are proud to have made a difference.

"It's something that will always go through in my head," Mainville said. "I can't stop thinking about the accident."