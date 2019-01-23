Skip to Main Content
Driver charged with manslaughter in Highway 50 crash

The Sûreté du Québec has charged a 29-year-old Gatineau man with manslaughter, dangerous driving and criminal negligence in connection with a fatal crash in September.

Vincent Labelle was killed in a head-on crash in Gatineau in September

One person died in a head-on crash on Highway 50 near Buckingham on Sept. 7, 2018. Police have now charged the driver of the other vehicle with manslaughter. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada)

Vincent Labelle, a 34-year-old man from L'Ange Gardien, Que., was killed in the crash on Highway 50 near Buckingham in east Gatineau the morning of Sept. 7.

At the time police said his vehicle was struck by a vehicle headed in the opposite direction that crossed into oncoming traffic.

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence and dangerous driving.

He's expected to appear in court today.

