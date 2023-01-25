Serious head-on crash closes Highway 50 near Grenville, Que.
The driver of a vehicle that crossed the centre line of Highway 50 was critically injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning, roughly halfway between Gatineau, Que., and Montreal.
One driver critically injured, highway closed between chemins Avoca and Kilmar
Sûreté du Québec police told Radio-Canada the crash happened at about 5:45 a.m.
That driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being extricated from their vehicle, police said. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
Highway 50 is closed between chemins Avoca and Kilmar, with a suggested detour south to route 148.
The crash happened west of Grenville, Que., which has a bridge connecting to Hawkesbury, Ont. It's about 80 kilometres from downtown Gatineau and about 100 kilometres from central Montreal.