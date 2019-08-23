Man killed in head-on Highway 50 crash

A man in his 50s who was critically injured in a collision on Highway 50 just east of Gatineau, Que., Thursday night has died.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in L'Ange-Gardien and involved two vehicles each with a lone occupant, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The unidentified driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead in hospital.

The other driver was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions at chemin Doherty, but was open again as of 6 a.m. Friday.