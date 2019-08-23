Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition after Highway 50 crash
Ottawa

Man in critical condition after Highway 50 crash

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a collision on Highway 50 near Buckingham, Que., Thursday night. 

Road closed as crash investigated

CBC News ·
One man has been taken to hospital in critical condition following this crash. (S.B.)

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a collision on Highway 50 near Buckingham, Que., Thursday night. 

The highway is closed in both directions at Chemin Doherty, with a detour in place at Highway 309.  

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles each with a lone occupant, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories