Man in critical condition after Highway 50 crash
A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a collision on Highway 50 near Buckingham, Que., Thursday night.
Road closed as crash investigated
The highway is closed in both directions at Chemin Doherty, with a detour in place at Highway 309.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles each with a lone occupant, according to the Sûreté du Québec.