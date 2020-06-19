Skip to Main Content
1 dead in crash near Lachute, Que.
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50 in Lachute, Que., on Friday, Quebec provincial police said.

Highway 50 closed in both directions

One person is dead in a crash on Highway 50 Friday afternoon, Quebec police say. (Emily Blais/Radio-Canada)

Police said a heavy truck collided with two cars around 2:20 p.m., about 100 kilometres east of Ottawa. The two cars caught fire and one person died at the scene, police said.

There were no other life-threatening injuries.

Highway 50, which links Montreal to Gatineau, Que., is closed in both directions while police investigate.

