Highway 50 closing again at night through east Gatineau for repairs

A familiar section of Highway 50 will be closed again at night this week on Gatineau, Que.'s eastern border so construction workers can do more work on a safety barrier that failed mere hours after it was installed.

It will be closed westbound between Route 315 in Masson-Angers and Route 317 in Thurso, Que., and eastbound between Route 315 and Route 309 in L'Ange-Gardien, Que., from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday.

That's similar to the overnight closures in place there since mid-May.

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation (MTQ) says the closures are part of "corrective work" announced last week after a high-tension steel cable loosened and collapsed, barely eight hours after the barrier was put in place.

Last week an MTQ spokesperson said the ministry wasn't going to rule out the possibility that it was an installation error.

The barrier is part of a pilot project to attempt to reduce the number of fatal collisions that have taken place along a 5.4-kilometre, undivided stretch of Highway 50.