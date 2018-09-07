Highway 50 closed by head-on crash near Buckingham, Que.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions due to a serious head-on collision near Buckingham, Que.

Sûreté du Québec's Outaouais officers were called to a head-on crash involving two vehicles at 7 a.m. Friday.

The initial investigation indicates that for reasons so far unknown, one vehicle left its lane and headed into oncoming traffic, police said in a news release.

Both drivers were alone at the time of the crash.

One of them suffered critical injuries and the other suffered serious injuries, police said.

Detours are in place. The highway's eastbound lanes are closed at the chemin de Masson exit, and westbound lanes are closed at the avenue Lépine exit.

No other details were immediately available.