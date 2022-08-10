A five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417 in central Ottawa will close in both directions from Thursday evening until the following Monday morning, resulting in what the city is predicting will be "significant traffic impacts."

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the major cross-town artery will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, until 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

Gradual lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Westbound on-ramps at O'Connor, Rochester and Parkdale, and eastbound on-ramps at Maitland, Carling/Kirkwood and Parkdale will also be closed during the shutdown. Westbound ramps at Bronson and Rochester are already closed.

According to the city, the closure is required to replace the bridge over Booth Street.

Here's a list of other road closures related to the Queensway project:

Booth Street between Daniel McCann and Arlington streets. Booth will remain closed until Aug. 25.

Raymond Street between Lebreton Street N. and Rochester Street. The segment between Lebreton and Booth Street is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25. The segment between Booth and Rochester won't reopen until Oct. 30.

Raymond Street westbound will be closed at Bronson Avenue from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Rochester Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street from 6 p.m. Thursday, until 6 a.m. Monday.

During these closures, detours will be in place.

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe Street.

Continue westbound on Catherine Street.

Turn left on Bronson Avenue.

Turn right on Carling Avenue

Take the Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue.

Eastbound detour