Stretch of Highway 417 to close for Percy Street bridge replacement

A stretch of Highway 417 in central Ottawa will be closed for more than four days starting Thursday evening for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is closing the highway's eastbound lanes between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe, and westbound lanes between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson, between 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Lane closures and reductions are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The closure is part of MTO's ongoing efforts to widen sections of the highway, which included replacing the Bronson Avenue overpass in July.

The bridge replacement at Percy Street was twice delayed, prompting frustrations about traffic diverted by ongoing construction near the bridge.

Closure to accommodate any fall weather impacts

The latest closure lasts until Tuesday to accommodate "any fall weather that could impact concrete paving and work," according to a City of Ottawa news release.

Also closed for the same time period are highway access ramps at O'Connor westbound, Lyon westbound, Maitland eastbound, Carling eastbound and Parkdale eastbound.

Detours will be in effect.

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe/Catherine, continue west on Catherine Street and take the Bronson westbound access ramp.

The westbound detour route for the Percy Street bridge replacement. (City of Ottawa)

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood and continue eastbound on Carling Avenue.

Motorists will then turn right on Bronson Avenue and take the ramp onto Riverside Drive eastbound toward the Riverside eastbound access ramp.