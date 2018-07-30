Man struck and killed trying to cross Highway 417

A man was struck and killed as he tried to cross Highway 417 east of downtown Ottawa late Sunday night.

It happened between St. Laurent Boulevard and Highway 174, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP are working with Ottawa police to try and identify the victim.

The highway was closed westbound for a time as police investigated, but all lanes are open again for the Monday morning commute.

It is illegal to walk on Highway 417 under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act.