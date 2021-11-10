Dump truck loses trailer on Highway 417 overpass

A dump truck lost its trailer, leaving it at the Vanier Parkway overpass on Ottawa's westbound Highway 417 at about 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday. (@ocgiraffe/Twitter)

A dump truck driver hit the Vanier Parkway overpass while driving west on Ottawa's Highway 417, leaving their trailer behind and closing part of the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about a collision and lane closure at about 8:45 a.m., on Wednesday. A photo tweeted about 10 minutes earlier shows what appears to be a truck's trailer leaning against the overpass with debris on the road.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed in an email to CBC that the trailer is "currently stuck under the overpass due to open box," and said there were no injuries.

Two of the highway's four westbound through lanes under the overpass are closed. The overpass and exit are just east of downtown Ottawa.

'Boom': driver describes watching collision

Brodie Hobson was driving home Wednesday morning when he saw the dump truck with its bin up ahead of him.

"I was looking at it from far away ... [thinking] 'Is he going to get under that and clear that bridge? I don't think so,'" Hobson told CBC.

He said another truck nearby was honking at the dump truck driver, and all the cars on the highway slowed down before the impact.

"And then boom. The truck just smashed right into the side of the bridge. And it was a really loud bang," he said. "It got jammed, came right off, and that truck just kept going for quite a bit after that."