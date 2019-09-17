Fatal crash closes eastbound Highway 417 at Hunt Club Road

A fatal crash on the 417 overnight has left one man dead.

The collision happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 at Hunt Club Road, say the OPP.

It involved two vehicles.

A male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Ottawa paramedics and a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Paramedics didn't treat anyone from the second vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 417 are closed at Hunt Club Road and OPP say they will remain closed for an extended period this morning.