1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Highway 417 crash near Vankleek Hill

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle going west on Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill was killed in a crash Monday night, while three other people in the same vehicle were injured.

In a news release sent Wednesday morning, the OPP said emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash around 10:40 p.m.

A 60-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while his three passengers were taken to hospital.

Two suffered minor injuries and one had life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, OPP said. It closed the highway for about seven hours roughly halfway between Ottawa and Montreal.