Closures on stretch of 417 start tonight
Section of Queensway closed for rapid bridge replacement over Percy Street
A portion of the Queensway will be closed from Thursday evening until Monday morning for another bridge replacement.
The Ministry of Transportation will close eastbound lanes between Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and Metcalfe Street and westbound lanes between Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and Bronson Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
The latest closures follow two similar bridge replacements last month.
Various on-ramps will be closed during that time:
- O'Connor westbound.
- Lyon westbound (ongoing).
- Maitland eastbound.
- Carling eastbound.
- Parkdale eastbound.
Detours
Westbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and continue along Catherine Street until they can get back on the highway at Bronson Avenue.
Eastbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and continue along Carling before hanging a right on Bronson Avenue and taking the ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive then getting back on at the Riverside on-ramp.