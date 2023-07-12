Content
Closures on stretch of 417 start tonight

A stretch of the Queensway is set to close Thursday night until Monday morning as crews work to replace the Percy Street bridge.

Section of Queensway closed for rapid bridge replacement over Percy Street

A highway overpass with construction underneath.
Construction on the Highway 417 overpass over Bronson Avenue, photographed on July 12. This weekend's closure is due to a similar bridge replacement over Percy Street. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A portion of the Queensway will be closed from Thursday evening until Monday morning for another bridge replacement.

The Ministry of Transportation will close eastbound lanes between Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and Metcalfe Street and westbound lanes between Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and Bronson Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The latest closures follow two similar bridge replacements last month.

Various on-ramps will be closed during that time:

  • O'Connor westbound.
  • Lyon westbound (ongoing).
  • Maitland eastbound.
  • Carling eastbound.
  • Parkdale eastbound.

Detours

Westbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and continue along Catherine Street until they can get back on the highway at Bronson Avenue.

A map showing highway closures.
A detour will be set up for those travelling westbound along Highway 417 between Thursday evening and Monday morning. (City of Ottawa)

Eastbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and continue along Carling before hanging a right on Bronson Avenue and taking the ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive then getting back on at the Riverside on-ramp.

A map showing highway 417 detours.
Drivers will have to follow a detour between Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and Metcalfe Street. (City of Ottawa)
