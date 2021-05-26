Skip to Main Content
Stretch of Highway 416 closed after pedestrian struck

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

Southbound lanes closed between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive as police investigate

The southbound lanes of Highway 416 are currently closed between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, OPP said. (CBC)

A pedestrian is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.

The man was taken to hospital with multi-system trauma, Ottawa paramedics told CBC.

The southbound lanes of Highway 416 between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive are closed while police investigate.

 

