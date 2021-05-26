Stretch of Highway 416 closed after pedestrian struck
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
Southbound lanes closed between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive as police investigate
A pedestrian is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
The man was taken to hospital with multi-system trauma, Ottawa paramedics told CBC.
The southbound lanes of Highway 416 between Bankfield Road and Roger Stevens Drive are closed while police investigate.
