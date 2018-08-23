Skip to Main Content
1 dead in crash on Highway 416
Man in his 30's dead at the scene of crash

The scene of the accident on Highway 416. (CBC/S.B. )

One person is dead and three others are injured following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 416.

Ottawa paramedics confirmed that one man, a male in his 30's was dead. The man was driving a white Honda Civic.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway between Rogers Stevens Drive and Dilworth Road just after 9 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed because of the crash, according to the OPP.

Ottawa Fire Services and the OPP are on scene along with paramedics. 

