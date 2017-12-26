Man dies in Highway 416 rollover

A 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 416 in the early hours of Sunday morning, provincial police say.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 416 near Roger Stevens Drive, north of Kemptville, at around 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle left the northbound lanes of the highway and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle, according to an OPP news release.

Police say an off-duty paramedic discovered and reported the collision, and started first aid before Ottawa Paramedics arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.