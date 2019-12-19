Stowaway charged after hitching ride on transport truck

A man who hopped on the back of a tractor-trailer in Kingston, Ont., last week expecting a free ride across town had to be rescued on Highway 401, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The 31-year-old man jumped on the back of a truck at Highway 401 and Division Street without the driver knowing, said OPP Const. Curtis Dick.

The man had thought the truck would stop somewhere across town where he could safely get off, Dick said. Instead, the truck continued west onto the highway toward its final destination in Toronto.

Another driver noticed the man near Gardiners Road and flagged down the truck driver. OPP arrived after the truck had stopped, just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The stowaway was taken to hospital to be checked over, Dick said.

"He was fine, just his skin took a bit of time to warm up," he said.

The man was charged with mischief and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.