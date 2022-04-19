3 killed in Highway 401 crash east of Brockville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said three people were killed and two others were injured in a Monday evening crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario's Augusta Township.

The collision involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle on the highway's eastbound lanes happened at about 7:30 p.m. east of Maitland, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others were taken to hospital with injuries. OPP did not have further information about their conditions.

No charges have been announced so far and the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The crash happened just east of Brockville, Ont., about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.

All road closures have ended.