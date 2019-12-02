Hwy. 401 westbound open again in Kingston after fatal pileup
Between 15 and 20 people sent to hospital for Sunday afternoon crash
Highway 401 is open again through Kingston, Ont., after a fatal collision Sunday afternoon involving between 30 and 40 vehicles.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. in snowy conditions, forcing Ontario Provincial Police to close the highway's westbound lanes from Joyceville Road to Highway 15.
Frontenac OPP Const. Curtis Dick told CBC News that one person had died in the pileup, which involved at least one tractor-trailer. The person's name has not been released.
In a statement to CBC News, Kingston General Hospital said between 15 and 20 people had arrived at the hospital, "most of whom have non-life-threatening injuries."
Frontenac Paramedics, the local paramedic service, later said they had treated 16 people at the scene — including three people with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The highway's westbound lanes opened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Stranded motorists not involved in the collision were taken to a warming centre at the Rideau Heights Community Centre by city buses, police said.
Dick said people whose vehicles had to be towed to clear the scene should contact Frontenac OPP Monday morning to find out where they'd been taken.
