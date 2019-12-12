Man killed in winter pileup on Hwy. 401 identified

The motorist killed in a series of crashes involving nearly 50 vehicles on Highway 401 Wednesday has been identified.

Jack Moon, 33, of Kingston, Ont., was alone in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP said seven others suffered minor injuries in a series of collisions stretching nearly six kilometres. Conditions at the time were windy and snowy.

The first collision occurred around 12:20 p.m. near Brockville, Ont., between North Augusta and Maitland, closing the westbound lanes of the highway until about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were more collisions further west on Highway 401.

Officers from several OPP detachments, as well as two fire departments, the provincial ministries of transportation and the environment, the county officials and the Red Cross were involved in the response and cleanup.

The OPP's crime unit is involved in the ongoing investigation.