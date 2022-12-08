1 dead after fatal crash on Highway 401 near Morrisburg, Ont.

One person has died after a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in South Dundas Township on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

In a news release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it responded to the collision on Highway 401 shortly after 2 p.m.

OPP said the two vehicles were on the eastbound side of the highway, east of Upper Canada Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update shortly after 8 p.m., OPP said eastbound lanes have reopened but westbound lanes remain closed, between Ingleside, Ont., and Upper Canada Road near Morrisburg, Ont. There is a detour in place, say police.

The OPP's Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment will continue to investigate the crash with the help of collision investigators and reconstructionist.