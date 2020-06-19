Highway 401 reopens after fatal crash near Cornwall

A passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck west of Cornwall, Ont., Thursday afternoon was killed and two other people taken to hospital.

A media release from the Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the westbound Highway 401 between Dickinson and Upper Canada roads in South Dundas Township.

The initial investigation shows a westbound vehicle collided with a westbound tractor trailer.

One passenger in the smaller vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and police said investigators are speaking with them. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The section of the westbound highway between Ingleside and Upper Canada Road was closed for about 12 hours as police investigated.

OPP Constable Tylor Copeland said Thursday evening no further details could be provided about the passenger who died as police hadn't made contact with their family.