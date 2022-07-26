Truck driver killed in Highway 401 crash near Quebec border
Ontario Provincial Police say two truck drivers collided on Highway 401 just as they were nearing the border with Quebec. One of them was killed and the eastbound lanes of the highway are closed.
Eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at the 4th Line Road exit
Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck driver was killed in a collision with another transport truck while both were approaching the Quebec border on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
In a news release, OPP said it happened just before 5 a.m.
Police said they are not identifying the victim until they've reached their family and friends. They said the other driver was not injured.
The 401 is closed eastbound at the 4th Line Road exit.