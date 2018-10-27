One person killed in Highway 401 crash near Kingston

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 401 near Kingston early Saturday, according to police.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Montreal Street, said Brian Pete, Kingston Police staff sergeant.

The eastbound right lane of Highway 401 between Montreal Street and Highway 15 will be closed until late afternoon, he added. The off-ramp to Montreal Street is also blocked.

Ontario Provincial Police, who have control of the investigation, have created an emergency detour route for drivers.

"Police are strongly urging motorists to use the express detour route, northbound on Montreal Street," said Pete.

Police are on scene redirecting traffic and a reconstruction crew is on the way, he said.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.