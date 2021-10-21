Driver killed in Highway 401 rollover west of Cornwall

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was killed in a rollover along the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the exit to Iroquois Thursday morning.

The crash happened in South Dundas, Ont., just after 7 a.m., according to a news release. The adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not yet ready to release the victim's name.

Police say they closed one of the two eastbound lanes in the area and a nearby off-ramp.

South Dundas is just over 50 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont.