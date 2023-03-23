Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in both directions east of Belleville

A fatal three-vehicle crash has closed Highway 401 in both directions between Greater Napanee, Ont., and Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in an email the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Shannonville Road. It involved two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and one other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police didn't say which vehicles the dead and injured were in.

Highway 401 is closed in both directions between the Marysville Road exit and the Shannonville exit. The suggested detour is south on Old Highway 2.

The crash happened about 225 kilometres southwest of Ottawa and 200 kilometres east of Toronto.