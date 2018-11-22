New
Highway 401 closed near Kingston
Highway 401 is closed in both directions near Odessa, Ont., following a collision earlier this afternoon between a tractor-trailer and a car.
All lanes closed in both directions
OPP have all lanes closed between Highway 38 on the eastern edge of Kingston, Ont., and County Road 6 in Odessa.
The collision happened just east of Odessa.
The OPP has not said yet when the road may reopen. Emergency detours are in place.