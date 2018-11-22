Skip to Main Content
Highway 401 closed near Kingston

Highway 401 is closed in both directions near Odessa, Ont., following a collision earlier this afternoon between a tractor-trailer and a car.

All lanes closed in both directions

OPP have all lanes closed between Highway 38 on the eastern edge of Kingston, Ont.,  and County Road 6 in Odessa.

The collision happened just east of Odessa. 

The OPP has not said yet when the road may reopen. Emergency detours are in place.

