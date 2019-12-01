Hwy. 401 westbound closed near Kingston after 30-vehicle pileup

As many as 20 people have been injured in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., involving approximately 30 vehicles.

The crash happened around 3 p.m., forcing Ontario Provincial Police to close the highway's westbound lanes from Joyceville Road to Highway 15.

In a statement to CBC News, Kingston General Hospital said between 15 and 20 people had arrived at the hospital, "most of whom have non-life-threatening injuries."

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, according to the OPP.

There were reports of heavy snow in the area at the time of the crash, said spokesperson Bill Dickson.

The Kingston area is currently under a winter travel advisory, with as much as 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall along the shores of Lake Ontario by Sunday evening.

Kingston police are also dealing with a gas leak after an afternoon collision at Princess and Macdonnell streets, a crash that Sgt. Steve Koopman said was also likely weather-related.

Koopman said the leak would probably take several hours to repair.