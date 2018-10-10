Fatal crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Morrisburg

OPP have closed a stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario following a fatal head-on crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Upper Canada Road and County Road 31, east of Morrisburg, Ont.

ROAD CLOSURE; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB lanes remain CLOSED at Upper Canada Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Morrisburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Morrisburg</a> - due to a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag <a href="https://t.co/7rzbLht3qV">pic.twitter.com/7rzbLht3qV</a> —@OPP_COMM_ER

OPP said in a news release a vehicle crossed from the eastbound lanes and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The male driver of the smaller vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in his vehicle.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.