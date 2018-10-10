Skip to Main Content
Fatal crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Morrisburg
Vehicle crossed onto path of tractor-trailer, OPP say

OPP have closed a stretch of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario following a fatal head-on crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Upper Canada Road and County Road 31, east of Morrisburg, Ont.

OPP said in a news release a vehicle crossed from the eastbound lanes and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The male driver of the smaller vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in his vehicle.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

