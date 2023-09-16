1 person dead, another arrested in crash on Highway 174

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a collision near Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive, east of Cumberland, at around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

A 65-year-old man from Cumberland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics say they took another person to the hospital in serious condition. Police say that person was arrested but didn't specify on what charges.

Ottawa Police's collision unit is investigating.

Police announced before 10 a.m. Saturday that traffic was reopened in both directions on the highway.