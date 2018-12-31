Section of Highway 174 closes this weekend for sign work

A section of Highway 174 in Orléans closes this weekend to allow crews to replace overhead signs.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 174 between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Champlain Street will close on Saturday at 10 p.m. and remain closed until Sunday at 1 p.m., the City of Ottawa says.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

The closure will allow crews to replace overhead signs as part of the Stage 2 Confederation Line East Extension project.

Other traffic closures this weekend in Ottawa include Spratt Road, which will be closed between Shoreline Drive and Canyon Walk Drive for a Santa Claus parade, and the Carling Avenue eastbound on-ramp to Ontario Highway 417.

Ottawa City Councillor Riley Brockington tweeted Friday the reopening of the onramp cannot happen this weekend as expected.