Powdered nickel spilled onto Highway 17 near Deep River, Ont.

Highway 17 is closed in both directions just northwest of Deep River, Ont., after a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, spilling a load of powdered nickel onto the highway.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday between Brouse and Bass Lake roads, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a media release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Detours are in place. The highway is expected to be closed until late Wednesday afternoon to allow for the removal of the tractor-trailer and its spilled cargo.

OPP are investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call OPP at 613-735-0188.