Powdered nickel spilled onto Highway 17 near Deep River, Ont.
Highway closed in both directions between Brouse and Bass Lake roads
Highway 17 is closed in both directions just northwest of Deep River, Ont., after a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, spilling a load of powdered nickel onto the highway.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday between Brouse and Bass Lake roads, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said in a media release.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Detours are in place. The highway is expected to be closed until late Wednesday afternoon to allow for the removal of the tractor-trailer and its spilled cargo.
OPP are investigating.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call OPP at 613-735-0188.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WofDeepRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WofDeepRiver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY17</a> Bass Lake Rd, all lanes are closed in both directions due to collision. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a>—@511ONEastern