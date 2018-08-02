Skip to Main Content
Highway 17 open after truck spills powdered nickel
New

Highway 17 open after truck spills powdered nickel

Highway 17 has reopened near Deep River, Ont., after a tractor trailer spilled its load of powdered nickel. The driver has been charged with careless driving.

Truck driver charged with careless driving

CBC News ·
This tractor trailer rolled over on Highway 17 near Deep River, Ont., on Wednesday, blocking the highway in both directions and spilling its load of powdered nickel. (J. Heffern/Renfrew County Paramedic Service)

Highway 17 has reopened near Deep River, Ont., after a tractor trailer spilled its load of powdered nickel Wednesday afternoon.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP had to close the highway until early Thursday morning after the driver of a westbound tractor trailer lost control of his vehicle.

The tractor trailer rolled onto its side between Brouse and Bass Lake roads at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck was removed and nickel cleaned up with a vacuum truck.

The nickel didn't make its way into any ditches or waterways so it wasn't a threat to the environment, said a spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Police said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Montreal, was not injured.

He's been charged with careless driving.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us