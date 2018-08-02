Highway 17 open after truck spills powdered nickel

Highway 17 has reopened near Deep River, Ont., after a tractor trailer spilled its load of powdered nickel Wednesday afternoon.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP had to close the highway until early Thursday morning after the driver of a westbound tractor trailer lost control of his vehicle.

The tractor trailer rolled onto its side between Brouse and Bass Lake roads at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The truck was removed and nickel cleaned up with a vacuum truck.

The nickel didn't make its way into any ditches or waterways so it wasn't a threat to the environment, said a spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Police said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Montreal, was not injured.

He's been charged with careless driving.