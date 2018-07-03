Highway 17 closed north of Renfrew due to crash

Highway 17 is closed just north of Renfrew, Ont., due to a serious four-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Renfrew paramedic Chief Michael Nolan.

One person with life-threatening injuries was flown by Ornge air ambulance to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, he said.

Another two people with serious injuries were taken to Renfrew Victoria Hospital, while a fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

All four vehicles involved in the crash were badly damaged, Nolan said. He could make out a pickup truck, a car and an SUV or minivan.

COLLISION: Hwy 17 between Storyland Rd and Castleford Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Renfrew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Renfrew</a> - Blocking lanes, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> to attend. ^lm —@OPP_COMM_ER

Detours at Storyland and Castleford roads

Eastbound motorists are being diverted off the highway at Storyland Road, while westbound motorists are being diverted off at Castleford Road.

OPP could not say when the highway is expected to reopen.

No further details were immediately available.

Renfrew is about 90 kilometres west of Ottawa.