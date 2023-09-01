Content
Highway 17 reopens after crash near Bissett Creek

OPP were on scene for a single-vehicle collision that closed the highway in both directions for several hours Friday morning.

Lone occupant in the single-vehicle collision transported to hospital with serious injuries

A yellow sign with a crest and the word "Police."
OPP closed a section of Highway 417 Friday morning. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

An early-morning collision prompted an hours-long closure of Highway 17 between Deep River, Ont., and Mattawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police provided an update at 9:30 a.m. saying the highway had just reopened in both directions.

OPP Const. Shawn Peever said the single-vehicle collision occurred in the United Townships of Head, Clara and Maria at about 2 a.m. Friday. A lone occupant was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"They were trapped and extricated by the Mattawa Fire Department," said Peever, who added that the vehicle sustained "significant damage."

Detours were in effect rerouting traffic from Ottawa to North Bay, Ont., via Algonquin Park, as technical collision investigators and reconstructionists remained on scene.

