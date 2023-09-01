Highway 17 reopens after crash near Bissett Creek

An early-morning collision prompted an hours-long closure of Highway 17 between Deep River, Ont., and Mattawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police provided an update at 9:30 a.m. saying the highway had just reopened in both directions.

OPP Const. Shawn Peever said the single-vehicle collision occurred in the United Townships of Head, Clara and Maria at about 2 a.m. Friday. A lone occupant was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"They were trapped and extricated by the Mattawa Fire Department," said Peever, who added that the vehicle sustained "significant damage."

Detours were in effect rerouting traffic from Ottawa to North Bay, Ont., via Algonquin Park, as technical collision investigators and reconstructionists remained on scene.