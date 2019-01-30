Skip to Main Content
Serious crash closes Highway 17 between Deep River and Chalk River
New

1 person critically injured in Wednesday morning crash, OPP say

CBC News ·

Highway 17 is closed between Deep River and Chalk River, Ont., after a crash left one person critically injured Wednesday morning.

The collision happened on Highway 17 near Miller Road, about 180 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, just after 8 a.m., OPP said in a news release.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic is being detoured at Main Street in Chalk River to Wylie Road and back to Highway 17.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured at Wylie Road to Main Street and back to Highway 17.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as the investigation continues.

