Highway 17 collision kills 29-year-old Ottawa woman: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 29-year-old Ottawa woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a stopped transport on Highway 17 near Pembroke, Ont.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, the OPP said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Forest Lea Road.

The victim was a passenger in the SUV. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene and "two others in the vehicle were transported to hospital to be checked out but not injured."

The OPP also said the driver of the transport was not hurt.

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP continue to investigate the collision.

In a media release sent out Sunday afternoon, the OPP said the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario "is also engaged, and a postmortem examination will be conducted as part of the investigation."