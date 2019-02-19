Detours are in place after a tractor-trailer spilled its load following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region Township on Thursday morning.

The collision happened before noon west of Mountain Road, about halfway between Pembroke and Cobden, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Const. Shawn Peever said.

The truck was carrying lumber products which spilled across the road, he said.

The road is expected to be closed for much of the afternoon while the investigation and cleanup continue.