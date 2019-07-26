6-vehicle pileup on Highway 15 sends 7 people to hospital
Highway 15 was closed in both directions south of Smiths Falls, Ont., on Friday afternoon after a six-vehicle pileup injured seven people.
OPP say 1 person was in critical condition, 2 were in serious condition after Friday collision
One of the victims was critically injured and two others were seriously injured, OPP said in a news release.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township, just south of Kellys Road.
The three more seriously injured people were taken to an Ottawa hospital, while the others were taken to a hospital closer to the crash site.
An investigation is ongoing.
A detour is in place between Kellys Road and Anglican Church Road.