6-vehicle pileup on Highway 15 sends 7 people to hospital

Highway 15 was closed in both directions south of Smiths Falls, Ont., on Friday afternoon after a six-vehicle pileup injured seven people.

One of the victims was critically injured and two others were seriously injured, OPP said in a news release.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Lombardy area of Rideau Lakes Township, just south of Kellys Road.

The three more seriously injured people were taken to an Ottawa hospital, while the others were taken to a hospital closer to the crash site.

An investigation is ongoing.

A detour is in place between Kellys Road and Anglican Church Road.