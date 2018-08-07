Woman killed in head-on crash near Smiths Falls

A woman is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 15 south of Smiths Falls, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

Leeds OPP said two vehicles, one northbound and one southbound, collided in Portland, Ont., part of Rideau Lakes Township, around 3:45 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to hospital in Kingston.

Highway 15 is closed between County Road 5 and Cedar Valley Road.