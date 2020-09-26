Skip to Main Content
High-speed collision in Ottawa's south end leaves 1 dead, 4 in critical condition
One man is dead and four people were transported to hospital in critical condition Friday night following a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa’s south end.

All 5 patients in early 30s

Ottawa police are investigating the incident. (CBC)

The man and four others were all in their 30s.

Ottawa paramedics assessed the five patients after the high-speed collision, which occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m.  

Hawthorne Road, between Leitrim and Louiseize roads, was closed for several hours after the crash but reopened Saturday morning. 

Ottawa police are investigating.

